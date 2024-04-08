BILL Holdings (BILL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, BILL Holdings (BILL) reached $64.08, with a +1.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

The payment processing software company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.29% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BILL Holdings in its upcoming release. On that day, BILL Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $304.95 million, up 11.88% from the year-ago period.

BILL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.15% and +17.09%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BILL Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 109.52% increase. At present, BILL Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, BILL Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.21. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.21.

Meanwhile, BILL's PEG ratio is currently 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BILL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

