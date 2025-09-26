BILL Holdings (BILL) Up 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for BILL Holdings (BILL). Shares have added about 8.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BILL Holdings due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

BILL Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Authorizes Buyback

BILL Holdings reported earnings of 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. However, the figure declined from 57 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $383.3 million exceeded the consensus mark by 2% and increased 11.5% year over year. Alongside results, the company announced a $300 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its cash flow and long-term strategy.

BILL Holdings’ Q4 in Detail

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, core revenues, consisting of subscription and transaction fees, were $345.9 million, up 15% year over year.

Subscription fees of $68.8 million grew 5%, while transaction fees of $277.1 million surged 18% from the prior-year period. Float revenues, which consist of interest earned on funds held for customers, were $37.4 million, down from $42.4 million in the prior year.

The company processed $86 billion in TPV during the quarter, an increase of 13% year over year. BILL also processed 33 million transactions, up 18% compared with the year-ago period. Its platform served 493,800 businesses, and its standalone network expanded to 8.3 million members, reflecting strong adoption.

Operating Details for BILL Holdings

In the quarter under review, non-GAAP gross profit was $322.7 million, up 11% year over year, while the gross margin contracted slightly to 84.2% from 85%. Non-GAAP operating income was $56.4 million compared with $60 million in the year-ago quarter, marking a 6% decline.

BILL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.22 billion, up from $1.59 billion in the prior year. The company generated $83.8 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter compared with $78.6 million a year ago. BILL generated free cash flow of $68.5 million in the reported quarter. BILL also repurchased $100 million of stock in the fourth quarter and July 2025, ahead of its newly authorized $300 million buyback program.

Bill Holdings Q1 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, BILL expects revenues between $385 million and $395 million, indicating growth of 7-10% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS is projected between 49 cents and 52 cents.

For fiscal 2026, BILL estimates revenues in the range of $1.59-$1.63 billion, implying growth of 9-11% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $2.00 and $2.20 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -58.48% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, BILL Holdings has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, BILL Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

BILL Holdings is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Over the past month, Nice (NICE), a stock from the same industry, has gained 3.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Nice reported revenues of $726.71 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.4%. EPS of $3.01 for the same period compares with $2.64 a year ago.

Nice is expected to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Nice has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

