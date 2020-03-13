Bill Gates Steps Down from Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft Boards

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder, Bill Gates, has announced he is stepping down from his board of director roles with both Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).

Berkshire Hathaway announced that Kenneth Chenault will be nominated to replace Gates. Chenault is the former CEO of American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP), which he led from 2001 to 2018.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Gates announced that he was stepping down from both public boards where he serves to be able to spend his time on his philanthropic foundation. He notes that he will focus on "global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change."

Gates also commented on his LinkedIn page that he will continue to engage with his friend, Berkshire chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, as they are co-trustees of the foundation, as well as co-founders of The Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage the wealthiest people to dedicate the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. In his announcement, Gates complimented both companies while saying he was going to "effectively prioritize my commitment to addressing some of the world's toughest challenges."

Former AmEx chief

Gates has been a member of the Berkshire board since 2004. In nominating Kenneth Chenault to replace him, Berkshire Hathaway named someone Buffett is familiar with.

As of the end of 2019, Berkshire Hathaway held a 18.7% ownership in American Express. This makes it the company's largest shareholder, and represents largest single holding for Berkshire by ownership percentage.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway (B shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Howard Smith owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2021 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft, short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft, and short March 2020 $225 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.