News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Bill Gates says top AI agent will replace search, shopping sites

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

May 22, 2023 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by Jeffrey Dastin for Reuters ->

Adds Bill Gates comment in paragraphs 2, 7, background in paragraph 6

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 (Reuters) - Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O co-founder, on Monday said the technology race to win is the development of the top artificially intelligent agent, poised to disrupt search-engine, productivity and online shopping sites.

"You’ll never go to a search site again," he said. "You’ll never go to Amazon."

Speaking at AI Forward 2023, an event in San Francisco hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and SV Angel, Gates said it would disappoint him if Microsoft were not in the running, though there was a 50% chance the top player to emerge will be a startup.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gates said Inflection AI, co-founded by entrepreneur Reid Hoffman, impressed him.

Various industry players have worked on building a computer assistant, powered by AI, that consumers can command by speech or text to handle a range of tasks for them.

"Whoever wins the personal agent, that’s a big thing," Gates said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 424 434 7548;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GS
AMZN
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.