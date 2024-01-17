Bill Gates Says 'Bad Guys Will Be More Productive' As Sam Altman And Other Leaders Discuss Potential Impact Of AI On US Presidential Election

In a recent discussion, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, expressed their concerns about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on elections in the upcoming year.

What Happened: During a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, several AI leaders shared their views on the potential risks AI could pose to the democratic process, reported Bloomberg.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella acknowledged the threat but downplayed it, citing that election interference is not a new challenge. Sam Altman echoed this sentiment but expressed more uncertainty, suggesting that the upcoming elections might not be the same as before.

Bill Gates predicted that "bad guys will be more productive" with AI, potentially increasing the risks. On the other hand, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff suggested that social media poses a greater risk to the democratic process than AI.

"Regulators have not done their job," Benioff said.

Altman emphasized OpenAI’s focus on minimizing the potential for political misuse of its AI tools. He also mentioned that the company will soon release a tool for testing that can identify AI-generated content and digitally watermark material generated by Dall-E.

Altman expressed less concern about how politics will impact AI, stating, “I believe that America is going to be fine no matter what happens in this election. I believe that AI is going to be fine no matter what happens after this election.”

Why It Matters: The discussion at Davos aligns with recent developments in the AI industry. Altman has been actively addressing the risks of AI, as seen in his meeting with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to discuss strategies to mitigate these risks. The legislative process around AI regulation is a topic of interest, especially as Europe is ahead of the U.S. in drafting AI regulations.

The potential impact of AI on elections has been a topic of growing concern. Altman’s OpenAI has been at the forefront of AI development, with the upcoming GPT-5 model expected to offer advanced reasoning, improved accuracy, and video support.

