Bill Gates-Founded Nuclear Energy Startup Raises $650M From Nvidia’s VC Arm, Others 

-founded nuclear startup TerraPower raised $650 million from the billionaire software entrepreneur, HD Hyundai, NVentures and existing investors as the tech industry continues to seek new sources of energy amid the power-hungry AI boom. Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower has now raised $1.4 billion from investors, per Crunchbase data, making it one of the most well-funded startups working on nuclear-related technologies. The company was founded in 2006 by Gates and other climate-focused investors. It is in the midst of building a 345-watt nuclear power plant at the site of a retiring coal plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming. It hopes to secure regulatory approval for the reactor next year, it said. The deal comes amid heightened interest in new energy sources to power artificial intelligence data centers, but as venture funding to cleantech posted a lackluster year in 2024. “As AI continues to transform industries, nuclear energy is going to become a more vital energy source to help power these capabilities,” Mohamed “Sid” Siddeek, corporate vice president at NVentures, Nvidia’s venture arm, said in a statement. “TerraPower's nuclear reactor technologies offer innovative, carbon-free solutions to meet global energy needs while minimizing environmental impact.” Other nuclear-power related startups that have raised significant funding include many working on fusion-related technology:

