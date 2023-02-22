US Markets
MSFT

Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'

Credit: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

February 22, 2023 — 08:53 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

Updates with details, background

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bill Gates has bought 3.76% stake in Dutch drinks giant Heineken Holding NV HEIO.AS, although the billionaire founder of Microsoft has previously said he was "not a big beer drinker."

The filing by the Netherlands' Financial Markets Authority (AFM) said the shares were purchased on Feb. 17. Heineken Holding owns a controlling stake in brewer Heineken NV HEIN.AS.

Gates purchased the shares from Mexico's FEMSA, which is selling out of the brewing company.

A separate filing also dated Feb. 17 showed FEMSA sold all 18 million shares it held in Heineken Holding. Gates purchased 10.8 million shares, worth 883 million euros ($939.87 million) at current market prices, triggering a disclosure requirement under Dutch stock market rules.

In a 2018 "Ask Me Anything" chat session on Reddit, Gates said he was "not a big beer drinker."

"When I end up at something like a baseball game I drink light beer to get with the vibe of all the other beer drinkers. Sorry to disappoint real beer drinkers."

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the charitable foundation launched by the billionaire and his former wife, wasn't immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9395 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.