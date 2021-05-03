US Markets
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates say 'have made decision to end' their marriage

Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said in a joint statement on Monday that they have made the decision to end their marriage.

May 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said in a joint statement on Monday that they have made the decision to end their marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a statement posted by Bill Gates' Twitter account.

"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," their statement said.

