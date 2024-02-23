News & Insights

US Markets
V

Bill from GOP's Stefanik sets up duel on gun sales codes

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN WURM

February 23, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Ross Kerber for Reuters ->

By Ross Kerber

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A bill to be introduced by U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik and two other Republicans would bar the use of a new sales code for gun merchants, according to material seen by Reuters on Friday, setting up a clash with Democrats promoting the four-digit marker.

While neither side may prevail in the closely-divided Congress, their competing bills show the continuing debate around use of a new merchant category code (MCC), an international standards body approved in 2022.

Visa V.N and Mastercard MA.N have said they will comply with a California law requiring use of the code, according to letters sent to lawmakers.

But the companies have paused their work to implement the code elsewhere, citing recent laws in Republican-controlled states meant to defend gun rights.

Proponents say the codes would help banks flag suspicious purchases. The new code will not show specific items purchased, but will identify where a person shopped by adding firearms stores to a list of hundreds of retail categories from snowmobile dealers to wig shops.

The bill filed by Stefanik of New York, the fourth-ranking Republican in Congress, and by House members Andy Barr of Kentucky and Richard Hudson of North Carolina, would preempt state laws and prohibit networks from assigning codes distinguishing firearms retailers from general-merchandise or sporting-goods stores.

"The tracking of gun purchases is a violation and infringement on the Constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans," Stefanik said in a statement.

Frost's district includes the part of Orlando where 49 people were killed by a gunman at the Pulse nightclub in 2016. Frost has cited a report that the shooter bought more than $26,000 worth of guns and ammunition on credit just before the massacre.

Representatives for Visa did not respond to questions for this article. A Mastercard representative declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 412 0093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V
MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.