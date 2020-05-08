Foley Trasimene Acquisition, a blank check company formed by financial services veteran Bill Foley, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $750 million in an initial public offering.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company plans to raise $750 million by offering 75 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one third of a redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Foley Trasimene Acquisition would command a market value of $938 million. The SPAC intends to target a business in the financial technology or business process outsourcing industry.



Foley Transimene Acquisition's Executive Chairman, Bill Foley, is currently the Chairman of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), Black Knight (NYSE: BKI), and Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE), and is a Senior Managing Director of Trasimene Capital Management. CEO Richard Massey serves as the CEO of Cannae Holdings and a Senior Managing Director of Trasimene Capital Management as well.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol WPF.U. Credit Suisse and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Bill Foley's SPAC Foley Trasimene Acquisition files for a $750 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

