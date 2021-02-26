Bill Foley's SPAC Austerlitz Acquisition II prices upsized $1.2 billion IPO

Austerlitz Acquisition II, the sixth blank check company formed by financial services veteran Bill Foley, raised $1.2 billion by offering 120 million units at $10. The company offered 20 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $125 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE).



The company is led by Founder and Director Bill Foley, who is currently the Chairman of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), Black Knight (NYSE: BKI), and Cannae Holdings, and is a Senior Managing Director of Trasimene Capital Management. CEO and Director Richard Massey currently serves as the CEO of Cannae Holdings and a Senior Managing Director of Trasimene Capital Management.



Foley's other SPACs include Austerlitz Acquisition I (AUS.U), which raised $600 million concurrently with Austerlitz Acquisition II; Foley Trasimene Acquisition II (BFT; +53% from $10 offer price), which went public in August 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with payments provider Paysafe; Trebia Acquisition (TREBU; +17%), which went public in June 2020; Foley Trasimene Acquisition (WPF; +4%), which went public in May 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with benefits services provider Alight; and CF Corporation, which went public in 2016 and acquired Fidelity & Guaranty Life in 2017 to form FGL Holdings. FGL Holdings was acquired by Fidelity National Financial in June 2020 for $12.50 per share, valuing it at $2.7 billion.



Austerlitz Acquisition II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ASZ.U. Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

