Foley Trasimene Acquisition II, the fourth blank check company formed by financial services veteran Bill Foley, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $1.2 billion in an initial public offering.



To screen for upcoming or past SPAC IPOs, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company plans to raise $1.2 billion by offering 120 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $150 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE). At the proposed price, Foley Trasimene Acquisition II would command a market value of $1.5 billion.



The company is led by Chairman Bill Foley, who is currently the Chairman of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), Black Knight (NYSE: BKI), and Cannae Holdings, and is a Senior Managing Director of Trasimene Capital Management. CEO Richard Massey serves as the CEO of Cannae Holdings and a Senior Managing Director of Trasimene Capital Management as well.



Foley's previous SPACs include June 2020 IPO Trebia Acquisition (TREBU; +5% from IPO), May 2020 IPO Foley Trasimene Acquisition (WPF; +3%), and 2016 IPO CF Corporation, which acquired Fidelity & Guaranty Life in May 2017 to form FGL Holdings. FGL Holdings was acquired by Fidelity National Financial in June 2020 for approximately $1.8 billion in cash.



Foley Trasimene Acquisition II was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BFT.U. Credit Suisse and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Bill Foley's fourth SPAC Foley Trasimene Acquisition II files for a $1.2 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.