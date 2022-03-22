BILL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $235.21, changing hands as high as $235.54 per share. Bill.com Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILL's low point in its 52 week range is $128 per share, with $348.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $234.96.

