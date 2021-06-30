Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is overturned

US Markets

Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednedsay overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, and ordered that he be released from prison.

The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.

