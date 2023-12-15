BILL (BILL) Expands SMB Footprint With New Integrated Solution

Bill Holdings BILL is transforming the financial landscape for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) through its integrated platform that consolidates leading capabilities in Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and Spend and Expense management.

In a recent announcement, BILL introduced a set of robust enhancements to its Spend & Expense solution, previously recognized as Divvy, by introducing robust enhancements aimed at offering SMBs and accounting firms heightened visibility and control over their business finances.

The upgraded features encompass a redesigned budget interface that allows for flexible customization of spending limits, consolidated controls for simplified management and the introduction of an innovative budget groups feature for efficient oversight of multiple budgets.



With customizable controls, including target spending limits and enhanced policy controls, businesses can tailor budgets to their specific needs, fostering efficiency and adaptability.

The updated interface not only simplifies budget monitoring but also introduces a comprehensive budget groups feature, streamlining the management of various budgets and reducing complexity.

BILL’s Strong Content Portfolio to Aid Growth

BILL’s latest initiative underscores its unwavering commitment to empowering SMBs and accounting firms with the necessary tools for effective and controlled budget management in today's dynamic business landscape.



The company also benefits from an expanding range of strategic advancements and partnerships, solidifying its position in the financial technology sector.



In September, BILL launched an integrated Financial Operations Platform for SMBs, offering comprehensive solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable and spend management, empowering businesses with real-time cash flow insights and diverse payment options.



The company reported strong customer adoption and satisfaction, with more than 470,000 businesses using BILL's solutions and transacting more than $280 billion in annualized payment volume.



In October, BILL introduced automation technology for SMBs and accounting firms using Intuit QuickBooks Desktop, enabling seamless synchronization of purchase orders, receipts and invoices in one workspace, enhancing control, accuracy, and efficiency in accounts payable workflows.



BILL also announced an agreement with Regions Bank, one of the 10 largest SMB banks in the United States. This partnership involves powering a new digital account payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solution for commercial segment customers, leveraging BILL's payment modalities.

Q2 View Positive

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, BILL expects revenues between $293 million and $303 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13-17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $296.73 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 14.12%.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 35 cents and 44 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is up by a penny in the past 30 days to 41 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, BILL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



BILL’s shares have plunged 29.1% year to date and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector has surged to 49.1%.



Flex FLEX, NetEase NTES and Badger Meter BMI are a few better-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLEX, NTES and BMI shares have returned 33.6%, 43.8% and 44.1%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Flex, NetEase and Badger Meter are pegged at 12.39%,15.98% and 20.39%, respectively.

