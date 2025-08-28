BILL Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Authorizes Buyback

BILL Holdings BILL reported earnings of 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. However, the figure declined from 57 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $383.3 million exceeded the consensus mark by 2% and increased 11.5% year over year. Alongside results, the company announced a $300 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its cash flow and long-term strategy.



Shares rose 4.57% in the pre-market trading today.



For the fiscal year 2025, BILL reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.21, up from $2.12 reported in the prior comparable period. Revenues of $1.46 billion reflected an increase of 13% year over year.

BILL Holdings’ Fourth Quarter in Detail

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, core revenues, consisting of subscription and transaction fees, were $345.9 million, up 15% year over year. Subscription fees of $68.8 million grew 5%, while transaction fees of $277.1 million surged 18% from the prior-year period. Float revenues, which consist of interest earned on funds held for customers, were $37.4 million, down from $42.4 million in the prior year.



The company processed $86 billion in total payment volume (TPV) during the quarter, an increase of 13% year over year. BILL also processed 33 million transactions, up 18% compared with the year-ago period. Its platform served 493,800 businesses, and its standalone network expanded to 8.3 million members, reflecting strong adoption.

Operating Details for BILL Holdings

In the quarter under review, non-GAAP gross profit was $322.7 million, up 11% year over year, while the gross margin contracted slightly to 84.2% from 85%. Non-GAAP operating income was $56.4 million compared with $60 million in the year-ago quarter, marking a 6% decline.

BILL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.22 billion, up from $1.59 billion in the prior year. The company generated $83.8 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter compared with $78.6 million a year ago. BILL generated free cash flow of $68.5 million in the reported quarter. BILL also repurchased $100 million of stock in the fourth quarter and July 2025, ahead of its newly authorized $300 million buyback program.

BILL Provides Q1 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, BILL expects revenues between $385 million and $395 million, suggesting growth of 7-10% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS is projected between 49 and 52 cents. This is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents.



For fiscal 2026, BILL projects revenues in the range of $1.59-$1.63 billion, implying growth of 9-11% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $2.00 and $2.20 per share. The consensus mark for the same is currently pegged at $2.09.



Performance of Other Fintechs

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and jumped 17.6% year over year. Results reflected better-than-expected growth in revenues.



PayPal saw an uptick in both total payment volume (TPV) and revenues compared to the first quarter, along with another quarter of high single-digit growth in transaction margin dollars. Reflecting this momentum, the company raised its full-year guidance for transaction margin dollars and EPS while maintaining its outlook for free cash flow. Net revenues of $8.3 billion increased 5.1% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on a forex-neutral basis. The figure topped the consensus mark by 2.3%. PayPal has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Intuit INTU reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $2.75, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65. The bottom line jumped 38.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Intuit’s results reflected a rise in Global Business Solutions, Consumer, Credit Karma and ProTax revenues year over year. Revenues of $3.83 billion beat the consensus mark of $3.74 billion and increased 20.3% year over year. Intuit has a Zacks Rank #2.

