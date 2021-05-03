Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have announced that they were ending their 27-year marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple announce on their verified Twitter accounts on Monday.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Both of them said that they will continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest charitable foundation. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together," they said. The couple had founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together in 2000. The foundation has spent $53.8 billion since 2000 in various philanthropic activities.

Bill Gates, who once was the richest man in the world, is now the 4th richest person the world with a net worth of $130.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Bill and Melinda met at Microsoft, where he was then CEO and she started as a product manager. Gates married Melinda on January 1, 1994 and have three children: Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.