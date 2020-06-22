Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings files for a $3 billion IPO in largest SPAC ever

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, a blank check company formed by Bill Ackman of Pershing Square targeting "Mature Unicorns," filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering, which would make it the largest SPAC ever.



To screen for upcoming or past SPAC IPOs, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $3.0 billion by offering 150 million units at $20. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-ninth of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $23. At the proposed deal size, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings would command a market value of $3.0 billion.



Sponsor Pershing Square has committed to a forward purchase agreement in which it will buy $1.0 billion worth of units at $20 per unit upon the closing of an acquisition; these units will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant. Pershing Square may elect to purchase an additional $2.0 billion worth of units.



As a result of the IPO and committed purchase agreement, the SPAC expects to have a minimum of up to about $4.0 billion in equity capital, subject to standard share redemptions, and as much as $6.45 billion including the additional $2.0 billion in forward purchase units and up to $450 million under the underwriter overallotment. If the SPAC's cash consideration represents 15% of the value of its acquisition target, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings could acquire a unicorn worth roughly $25 billion to $45 billion, which is higher than the private valuation of the largest US unicorns.



Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is led by CEO and Chairman William Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square, and CFO Ben Hakim, who currently serves as a Partner at Pershing Square. The company is targeting "Mature Unicorns," or private, large capitalization, high-quality, growth companies where its ownership in the merged company would generally represent a minority of shares outstanding at the time of the merger. The SPAC states that its targets will likely be candidates for inclusion in the S&P 500 index.



Pershing Square Tontine Holdings was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PSTH.U. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings filed confidentially on May 20, 2020. Citi, Jefferies, and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal; CastleOak Securities, Loop Capital, Ramirez & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank are co-lead managers.



This SPAC has an unusual structure. The blank check company is pricing its units at $20 instead of the usual $10. IPO investors also receive just 1/9 warrant per $20 unit, instead of the typical 1/2, 1/3, or 1/4 warrant per $10 unit, and will have the right to receive an additional two-ninths of a warrant if they do not redeem their shares, incentivizing shareholders to approve of a proposed transaction. Pershing Square's forward purchase units contain 1/3 warrants. Pershing Square has not granted itself free founder shares (the "promote"), typically worth 20% of what the company raises in an IPO (though it will still have a 20% voting stake due to a nominal number of Class B shares). Therefore unlike a typical SPAC, the sponsor will only realize a material return if the SPAC's shares trade above the $20 issue price following the business combination.



The article Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings files for a $3 billion IPO in largest SPAC ever originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.