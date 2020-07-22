Bill Ackman's blank check company raises $4 bln in U.S. IPO

July 22 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has raised $4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Wednesday.

The firm sold http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200722:nBw9dglnRa 200 million units at $20 each making it the largest ever IPO by a special purpose acquisition company. (Reporting by C Nivedita and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) Keywords: PERSHINGSQUARE INVESTMENT/ (URGENT)

