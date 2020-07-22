US Markets

Bill Ackman's blank check company raises $4 bln in U.S. IPO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has raised $4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Wednesday.

July 22 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has raised $4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on Wednesday.

The firm sold http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200722:nBw9dglnRa 200 million units at $20 each making it the largest ever IPO by a special purpose acquisition company. (Reporting by C Nivedita and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) Keywords: PERSHINGSQUARE INVESTMENT/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular