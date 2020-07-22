US Markets

Bill Ackman's blank check company raises $4 bln in biggest U.S. SPAC IPO

Contributors
C Nivedita Reuters
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman backed Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has raised $4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, in the largest listing ever by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Adds details on forward purchase agreement, background

July 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman backed Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd PSTH_u.N has raised $4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, in the largest listing ever by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The SPAC said on Wednesday it sold 200 million units at $20 each and also entered a forward purchase agreement with Pershing Square Funds for a minimum of $1 billion units, each comprising one Class A share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, at a price of $20 per unit.

The forward purchaser, including three funds owned by Pershing Square Capital Management, has the right to buy up to an additional $2 billion units, the SPAC said.

A SPAC uses IPO proceeds to acquire a company, typically within two years. Investors are not notified in advance of the company a SPAC will buy.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) said in a regulatory filing in June that it would seek to acquire a venture capital-backed company, which Ackman called a "mature unicorn" that has chosen to remain private. Ackman's New York-based hedge fund manages more than $10 billion in assets.

PSTH's units are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "PSTH.U" from Wednesday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular