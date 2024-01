Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange TASE.TA on Wednesday said that billionaire investor Bill Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have agreed to purchase an about 4.9% equity stake in the exchange.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

