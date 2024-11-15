Bill Ackman Piles In on NKE and BBU Stocks but Trims HLT

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital made significant moves from June to September. Most notably, Ackman increased his stakes in Nike (NKE) and Brookfield (BBU) fivefold. Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager who turned $26 million into $2.6 billion during the COVID-19 market crash, runs a focused portfolio with fewer than 10 positions and $13 billion in assets. During the third quarter, the portfolio’s total value grew by 24%.

Brookfield became Ackman’s second-largest holding at 33 million shares worth $1.7 billion – 13% of Pershing Square’s assets. Brookfield shares gained nearly 30% in the quarter and another 9% since September. A key catalyst for Brookfield is its planned conversion of a private BAM stake into publicly traded shares in early 2025, which should lead to it being included in U.S. stock indices.

Ackman also increased his Nike position by 440% to 16 million shares, which are valued at $1.4 billion, though Nike stock has dropped 14% since September. In addition, he trimmed his Hilton (HLT) stake by 18% in order to take profits but maintained large positions in Chipotle (CMG), Restaurant Brands (QSR), and Alphabet (GOOGL), which remains Pershing Square’s largest holding at $1.8 billion.

Bill Ackman Is Positive about the Economy

Separately, Bill Ackman recently praised President-elect Donald Trump for appointing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to cut government spending. Ackman described the pair as a “dream team” in an interview with SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly. He also believes that tax cuts will lead to a massive boom in the economy, along with more hiring.

Is Nike Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NKE stock based on 14 Buys, 14 Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 50% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NKE price target of $92.12 per share implies 19.3% upside potential.

See more NKE analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.