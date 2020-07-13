Bill Ackman-backed blank check firm raises IPO size to $4 billion

Adds details on the IPO

July 13 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, the blank check company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, has increased the size of its initial public offering by $1 billion to $4 billion, the largest ever IPO by a special-purpose acquisition firm.

The firm plans to go public with 200 million units at $20 each, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

A SPAC uses IPO proceeds and borrowed funds to acquire a company, typically within two years. Investors are not notified in advance which company a SPAC will buy.

Ackman said in the filing that the company will seek to acquire a venture capital-backed firm that he called a "mature unicorn" which has chosen to remain private.

