Bilibili Unusual Options Activity For September 04

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $395,430 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,289,725.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $27.0 for Bilibili, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bilibili's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bilibili's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $11.0 to $27.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bilibili Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $11.00 $673.8K 816 1.3K BILI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.9 $11.00 $303.3K 816 5.3K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.9 $11.00 $295.4K 816 4.7K BILI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.9 $11.00 $156.3K 816 3.0K BILI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.9 $11.00 $154.8K 816 4.1K

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bilibili, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Bilibili's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,314,624, the BILI's price is up by 3.18%, now at $15.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Bilibili

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.25.

An analyst from Nomura has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $18. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Bilibili with a target price of $19. An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $19. An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Market Perform rating on Bilibili, maintaining a target price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bilibili options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

