Bilibili Unusual Options Activity For October 25

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $158,200, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $799,380.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $23.0 for Bilibili, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bilibili's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bilibili's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.0 to $23.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bilibili 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.15 $3.2 $20.00 $639.3K 7.6K 1.9K BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $23.00 $65.0K 421 200 BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.4 $20.00 $64.6K 7.6K 2.2K BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.52 $2.28 $2.49 $22.00 $49.8K 614 200 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.32 $2.17 $2.17 $21.50 $43.4K 3 0

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bilibili, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Bilibili Trading volume stands at 4,801,657, with BILI's price up by 5.33%, positioned at $21.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bilibili options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

