Bilibili Unusual Options Activity For March 07

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bilibili. Our analysis of options history for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $208,498, and 13 were calls, valued at $540,153.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $28.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $28.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.3 $8.05 $8.28 $18.00 $82.7K 177 102 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $26.00 $76.0K 259 0 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $2.95 $2.95 $26.00 $59.8K 1.7K 322 BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.97 $1.88 $1.97 $22.50 $56.9K 711 252 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.05 $2.92 $2.92 $26.00 $47.3K 1.7K 1.0K

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bilibili, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Bilibili Currently trading with a volume of 7,941,576, the BILI's price is up by 3.32%, now at $23.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Bilibili

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $27.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Bilibili, maintaining a target price of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Bilibili, targeting a price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

