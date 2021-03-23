Bilibili to raise $2.6 bln in Hong Kong listing

March 23 (Reuters) - Chinese online video site Bilibili Inc BILI.O said on Tuesday it will raise HK$20.2 billion ($2.60 billion) in Hong Kong secondary listing after pricing its shares at HK$808.00 each.

($1 = 7.7667 Hong Kong dollars)

