Bilibili Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bilibili, revealing an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $22.50, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 17.19% from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Bilibili among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $21.00 $17.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $22.50 $19.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $13.00 $12.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $14.00 Jialong Shi Nomura Announces Buy $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bilibili. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bilibili compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bilibili's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Bilibili Better

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

A Deep Dive into Bilibili's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bilibili showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.52% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bilibili's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bilibili's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bilibili's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Bilibili adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

