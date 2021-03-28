US Markets
Bilibili shares set to fall 2.2% in Hong Kong trading debut

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Chinese online video site Bilibili Inc's shares are set to fall 2.2% to HK$790 from the company's secondary listing price when the company starts trading in Hong Kong on Monday.

The firm raised HK$20.2 billion ($2.6 billion) after pricing shares at HK$808 each last week.

