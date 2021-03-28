Bilibili shares set to fall 2.2% in Hong Kong trading debut

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Chinese online video site Bilibili Inc's 9626.HK shares are set to fall 2.2% to HK$790 from the company's secondary listing price when the company starts trading in Hong Kong on Monday.

The firm raised HK$20.2 billion ($2.6 billion) after pricing shares at HK$808 each last week.

