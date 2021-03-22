US Markets
Bilibili set to raise $2.6 bln in Hong Kong listing - sources

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Chinese online video site Bilibili Inc BILI.O is set to raise HK$20.2 billion ($2.60 billion) by pricing shares in its Hong Kong secondary listing at HK$808 each, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The people could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Bilibili did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

BILI

