Bilibili price target raised to $24 from $19 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao raised the firm’s price target on Bilibili (BILI) to $24 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. With its ad load the lowest in the industry, Bilibili has “ample room” to enhance its ad monetization off its significant library of high quality content and community of loyal Gen Z users, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

