Bilibili Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Total Net Revenues Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Bilibili Inc. (BILI) reported a first quarter net loss of RMB 764.6 million compared with a loss of RMB 629.6 million, last year. The company said the year over year increase was mainly due to debt extinguish gain of RMB 336.5 million recorded in the first quarter of prior year. Net loss per share was RMB 1.80, compared with a loss of RMB 1.53. Adjusted net loss was RMB 455.9 million, narrowing by 56% year over year. Adjusted net loss per share was RMB 1.06, compared with a loss of RMB 2.51.

Total net revenues were RMB 5.66 billion, an increase of 12% year over year. Advertising revenues were RMB 1.67 billion, an increase of 31% year over year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.