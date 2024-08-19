Bilibili Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $94,500, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,643,159.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $22.5 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bilibili's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bilibili's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $22.5, over the past month.

Bilibili 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.32 $2.31 $2.31 $15.00 $462.0K 4.3K 6.0K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.26 $2.26 $15.00 $449.0K 4.3K 2.0K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.27 $2.24 $2.24 $15.00 $335.7K 4.3K 4.0K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.77 $0.72 $0.75 $22.50 $203.7K 745 2.7K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.24 $2.24 $15.00 $112.0K 4.3K 2.5K

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bilibili, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Bilibili With a volume of 2,049,022, the price of BILI is up 4.12% at $14.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bilibili options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

