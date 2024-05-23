Bilibili Inc. Releases Q1 2024 Financial Snapshot

Bilibili, Inc. Class Z (HK:9626) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. has released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024, announcing the information with regulatory compliance to the U.S. SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these early results and are reminded of the forward-looking nature of such statements, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. The company’s leadership, including Chairman Rui Chen, advises shareholders and potential investors to trade with care.

