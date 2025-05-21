Bilibili Inc. Reports Unaudited Interim Financial Results for Q1 2024 and 2025

Bilibili Inc. reports Q1 2024 and 2025 unaudited financial results and management analysis, highlighting its community-driven video platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Bilibili Inc., a leading video community for young generations in China, released its unaudited interim financial results for the first quarters of 2024 and 2025. The report includes consolidated financial statements and a management discussion analysis of financial performance. Bilibili aims to enrich the lives of young users with diverse video content and foster community through features like "bullet chatting," which enhances viewer engagement. The company emphasizes its role in promoting Chinese culture globally and invites further inquiries from investors and media through designated contacts in China and the United States.

Potential Positives

Bilibili is recognized as a leading video community for the youth in China, emphasizing its position as a significant player in the video content market.

The company has implemented innovative features like "bullet chatting," enhancing user engagement and the overall viewing experience.

Bilibili's focus on enriching the lives of young generations and promoting Chinese culture globally highlights its commitment to community and cultural significance.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial metrics or performance indicators in the interim financial statements may raise concerns regarding transparency and investor confidence.



Publishing unaudited financial statements could imply potential discrepancies or uncertainties in financial reporting, which might affect stakeholder trust.



Limited context provided for any significant changes in financial condition or results might lead to speculation and worry among investors regarding the company’s future performance.

FAQ

What financial statements did Bilibili Inc. release?

Bilibili Inc. published its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ending March 31, 2024 and 2025.

How can I access Bilibili's financial information?

You can access Bilibili's financial information on the HKEX website at https://www.hkexnews.hk/index.htm.

What is Bilibili's mission?

Bilibili aims to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China through diverse video content.

What unique feature does Bilibili offer its users?

Bilibili offers the “bullet chatting” feature, allowing live comments that enhance the viewing experience.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries about Bilibili?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Juliet Yang at Bilibili Inc. via email at ir@bilibili.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BILI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BILI stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today published its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025 (the “Interim Financial Statements”) and a supplemental discussion titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” for the corresponding periods (the “MD&A”).





Please refer to the Inside Information on Additional Disclosures and Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements dated May 21, 2025 published on the websites of the HKEX at



https://www.hkexnews.hk/index.htm



.







About Bilibili Inc.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.bilibili.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:











In China:









Bilibili Inc.





Juliet Yang





Tel: -86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523





Email:



ir@bilibili.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: -86-10-6508-0677





Email:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com











In the United States:









Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: -1-212-481-2050





Email:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.