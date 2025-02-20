Bilibili Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results with Significant Revenue Growth and First Quarter of GAAP Profitability

Bilibili reports strong Q4 2024 results with revenue growth and reduced net loss, marking milestone profitability.

Bilibili Inc. reported strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with total net revenues reaching RMB 7.73 billion (US$1.06 billion) in Q4 and RMB 26.83 billion (US$3.68 billion) for the year, reflecting year-over-year increases of 22% and 19%, respectively. Advertising revenues grew 24% in Q4 to RMB 2.39 billion and 28% for the year, while mobile game revenues surged 79% in Q4 and 40% for the year owing to a successful exclusive game launch. The company achieved its first quarter of GAAP profitability in Q4, reporting a net profit of RMB 88.9 million (US$12.2 million), compared to a loss in the prior year, with a full-year net loss narrowing by 72%. Total operating cash flow reached RMB 6.01 billion (US$824 million) for the year. Bilibili highlighted its advancements in commercialization strategies and user engagement metrics, with average daily active users rising to 103 million in Q4. The company aims to leverage emerging AI technologies to further enhance its community and revenue streams.

Potential Positives

Total net revenues for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 increased significantly, by 22% and 19% year-over-year, respectively, demonstrating strong business growth.

The company achieved its first quarter of GAAP profitability in Q4 2024, highlighting improved financial health and operational efficiency.

Gross profit margin improved to 36.1% in Q4 2024, up from 26.1% in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating enhanced monetization strategies.

Adjusted net profit for Q4 2024 stood at RMB 452 million, a significant improvement from an adjusted net loss in the same period last year, indicating a strong turnaround in operational performance.

Potential Negatives

Despite narrowing its net loss by 72% year-over-year for 2024, Bilibili still reported a significant net loss of RMB1.36 billion (US$186.8 million), raising concerns about its long-term profitability.

Revenues from IP derivatives decreased by 16% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in diversifying revenue streams and relying heavily on advertising and mobile games.

Operating expenses increased in the sales and marketing category by 10%, suggesting rising costs associated with efforts to attract and retain users in a competitive market.

FAQ

What were Bilibili's total revenues for Q4 2024?

Bilibili reported total net revenues of RMB7.73 billion (US$1,059.6 million) for Q4 2024, a 22% increase year-over-year.

How did advertising revenues perform in 2024?

Advertising revenues reached RMB8.19 billion (US$1,121.9 million) in 2024, marking a 28% increase from the previous year.

What was Bilibili's net profit or loss for 2024?

Bilibili's net loss for 2024 was RMB1.36 billion (US$186.8 million), narrowing by 72% compared to 2023.

What were the average daily active users (DAUs) in Q4 2024?

Bilibili's average daily active users (DAUs) were 103 million in Q4 2024, an increase from 100.1 million in Q4 2023.

What is Bilibili's future outlook after the 2024 results?

Bilibili aims to enhance product commercialization and drive sustainable profitability while benefiting from emerging AI technologies.

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:











Total net revenues



were RMB7.73 billion (US$1,059.6 million) in the fourth quarter and RMB26.83 billion (US$3,675.9 million) in 2024, representing increases of 22% and 19% year over year, respectively.







Advertising revenues



were RMB2.39 billion (US$327.2 million) in the fourth quarter and RMB8.19 billion (US$1,121.9 million) in 2024, representing increases of 24% and 28% year over year, respectively.







Mobile games revenues



were RMB1.80 billion (US$246.3 million) in the fourth quarter and RMB5.61 billion (US$768.6 million) in 2024, representing increases of 79% and 40% year over year, respectively.







were RMB7.73 billion (US$1,059.6 million) in the fourth quarter and RMB26.83 billion (US$3,675.9 million) in 2024, representing increases of 22% and 19% year over year, respectively.





Gross profit



was RMB2.79 billion (US$382.0 million) in the fourth quarter and RMB8.77 billion (US$1,202.0 million) in 2024, representing increases of 68% and 61% year over year, respectively. Gross profit margin reached 36.1% in the fourth quarter and 32.7% in 2024, improving from 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 24.2% in the year of 2023, respectively.



was RMB2.79 billion (US$382.0 million) in the fourth quarter and RMB8.77 billion (US$1,202.0 million) in 2024, representing increases of 68% and 61% year over year, respectively. Gross profit margin reached 36.1% in the fourth quarter and 32.7% in 2024, improving from 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 24.2% in the year of 2023, respectively.





Net profit



was RMB88.9 million (US$12.2 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of RMB1.30 billion in the same period last year. For 2024, net loss was RMB1.36 billion (US$186.8 million), narrowing by 72% year over year.



was RMB88.9 million (US$12.2 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of RMB1.30 billion in the same period last year. For 2024, net loss was RMB1.36 billion (US$186.8 million), narrowing by 72% year over year.





Adjusted net profit





1



was RMB452.0 million (US$61.9 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB555.8 million in the same period last year. For 2024, adjusted net loss was RMB39.0 million (US$5.3 million), narrowing by 99% year over year.



was RMB452.0 million (US$61.9 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB555.8 million in the same period last year. For 2024, adjusted net loss was RMB39.0 million (US$5.3 million), narrowing by 99% year over year.





Operating cash flow



was RMB1.40 billion (US$191.9 million) for the fourth quarter and RMB6.01 billion (US$824.0 million) for 2024, compared with RMB640.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB266.6 million in the year of 2023, respectively.



was RMB1.40 billion (US$191.9 million) for the fourth quarter and RMB6.01 billion (US$824.0 million) for 2024, compared with RMB640.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB266.6 million in the year of 2023, respectively.





Average daily active users (DAUs)



were 103.0 million in the fourth quarter, compared with 100.1 million in the same period last year.







“We closed 2024 on a strong note, achieving our first quarter of GAAP profitability—a milestone reflecting the value of our community and our relentless effort to enhance our commercialization efficiency,” said Mr. Rui Chen, chairman and chief executive officer of Bilibili. “In the fourth quarter, our DAUs and MAUs reached 103 million and 340 million, respectively, with users spending an average of 99 minutes daily on our platform. Throughout the year, we advanced our commercialization strategy and improved our products to meet users’ evolving content and consumption needs. For 2024, our total net revenues grew 19% year-over-year to RMB26.83 billion, driven by strong advertising and mobile games businesses, which saw revenue increases of 28% and 40%, both on year-over-year basis, respectively. We are also very encouraged by the emergence of new open-source AI models, making AI solutions accessible and cost-effective. Leveraging our high-quality and exclusive data assets, we expect to benefit even more from this remarkable revolution, unleashing greater value from our unique community.”





Mr. Sam Fan, chief financial officer of Bilibili, said, “Strong growth in our high-margin advertising and mobile games businesses drove total net revenues up by 22% year over year in the fourth quarter. Gross profit surged by 68% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, leading to a 10 percentage-point increase in our gross profit margin to 36.1%. Meanwhile, we generated RMB6.01 billion in operating cash flow for the full year 2024. We also enhanced shareholder returns by repurchasing outstanding ADSs and convertible senior notes totaling US$864.8 million during the year. Looking ahead, we are determined to further unlock the value embedded within our community with more efficient commercialization products and services to drive sustainable profitability over the long run.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Total net revenues.



Total net revenues were RMB7.73 billion (US$1,059.6 million), representing an increase of 22% from the same period of 2023.







Advertising.



Revenues from advertising were RMB2.39 billion (US$327.2 million), representing an increase of 24% from the same period of 2023, mainly attributable to the Company’s improved advertising product offerings and enhanced advertising efficiency.







Mobile games.



Revenues from mobile games were RMB1.80 billion (US$246.3 million), representing an increase of 79% from the same period of 2023, mainly attributable to the strong performance of the Company’s exclusively licensed game,



San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia



launched in 2024.







Value-added services (VAS)



. Revenues from VAS were RMB3.08 billion (US$422.4 million), representing an increase of 8% from the same period of 2023, led by increases in revenues from other value-added services and premium membership.







IP derivatives and others.



Revenues from IP derivatives and others were RMB464.9 million (US$63.7 million), representing a decrease of 16% from the same period of 2023.







Cost of revenues.



Cost of revenues was RMB4.95 billion (US$677.6 million), representing an increase of 5% from the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to higher revenue-sharing costs and was partially offset by lower content costs. Revenue-sharing costs, a key component of cost of revenues, were RMB3.17 billion (US$434.2 million), representing an increase of 12% from the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase of mobile games-related revenue-sharing costs.







Gross profit.



Gross profit was RMB2.79 billion (US$382.0 million), representing an increase of 68% from the same period of 2023, mainly attributable to the growth in total net revenues and the decrease in costs related to platform operations, as the Company enhanced its monetization efficiency.







Total operating expenses.







Total operating expenses were RMB2.66 billion (US$364.7 million), representing a decrease of 10% from the same period of 2023.







Sales and marketing expenses.



Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1.24 billion (US$169.4 million), representing a 10% increase from the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increased marketing expenses for the Company’s exclusively licensed games.







General and administrative expenses.



General and administrative expenses were RMB505.9 million (US$69.3 million), remaining flat compared with the same period of 2023.







Research and development expenses.



Research and development expenses were RMB919.3 million (US$125.9 million), representing a 31% decrease from the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to the one-off termination expenses of certain game projects that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Profit/(loss) from operations.



Profit from operations was RMB126.4 million (US$17.3 million), compared with a loss of RMB1.30 billion from the same period of 2023.







Adjusted profit/(loss) from operations





1





.



Adjusted profit from operations was RMB463.1 million (US$63.4 million), compared with an adjusted loss from operations of RMB635.1 million from the same period of 2023.







Total other (expenses)/income, net.







Total other expenses were RMB61.0 million (US$8.4 million), compared with total other income of RMB13.1 million in the same period of 2023.







Income tax benefit/(expense).



Income tax benefit was RMB23.5 million (US$3.2 million), compared with income tax expense of RMB5.1 million in the same period of 2023.







Net profit/(loss).



Net profit was RMB88.9 million (US$12.2 million), compared with net loss of RMB1.30 billion from the same period of 2023.







Adjusted net profit/(loss)





1





.



Adjusted net profit was RMB452.0 million (US$61.9 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB555.8 million in the same period of 2023.







Basic and diluted EPS and adjusted basic and diluted EPS





1





.







Basic and diluted net profit per share were RMB0.22 (US$0.03) and RMB0.21 (US$0.03) each, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of RMB3.13 each in the same period of 2023. Adjusted basic and diluted net profit per share were RMB1.08 (US$0.15) and RMB1.07 (US$0.15) each, compared with an adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share of RMB1.34 each in the same period of 2023.







Net cash provided by operating activities.



Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1.40 billion (US$191.9 million), compared with net cash provided by operating activities of RMB640.4 million in the same period of 2023.







Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results









Total net revenues.



Total net revenues were RMB26.83 billion (US$3.68 billion), representing an increase of 19% from 2023.







Advertising.







Revenues from advertising were RMB8.19 billion (US$1,121.9 million), representing an increase of 28% from 2023, mainly attributable to the Company’s improved advertising product offerings and enhanced advertising efficiency.







Mobile games.







Revenues from mobile games were RMB5.61 billion (US$768.6 million), representing an increase of 40% from 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to the strong performance of the Company’s exclusively licensed game,



San Guo: Mou Ding Tian Xia



.







Value-added services (VAS).



Revenues from VAS were RMB11.00 billion (US$1.51 billion), representing an increase of 11% from 2023, led by an increase in revenues from live broadcasting and other value-added services.







IP derivatives and others.



Revenues from IP derivatives and others were RMB2.03 billion (US$278.5 million), representing a decrease of 7% from 2023.







Cost of revenues.



Cost of revenues was RMB18.06 billion (US$2.47 billion), representing an increase of 6% from 2023. The increase was mainly due to increased revenue sharing costs and server and bandwidth costs. Revenue-sharing costs, a key component of cost of revenues, were RMB10.80 billion (US$1.48 billion), representing an increase of 14% from 2023.







Gross profit.



Gross profit was RMB8.77 billion (US$1,202.0 million), representing an increase of 61% from 2023, primarily as a result of the growth in total net revenues and the decrease in costs related to platform operations, as the Company enhanced its monetization efficiency.







Total operating expenses.







Total operating expenses were RMB10.12 billion (US$1.39 billion), representing a decrease of 4% from 2023.







Sales and marketing expenses.







Sales and marketing expenses were RMB4.40 billion (US$603.0 million), representing a 12% increase from 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increased marketing expenses for the Company’s exclusively licensed games.







General and administrative expenses.







General and administrative expenses were RMB2.03 billion (US$278.3 million), representing a 4% decrease from 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in general and administrative personnel headcount in 2024.







Research and development expenses.



Research and development expenses were RMB3.69 billion (US$504.9 million), representing an 18% decrease from 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in research and development personnel headcount in 2024 and the one-off termination expenses of certain game projects that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Loss from operations.



Loss from operations was RMB1.34 billion (US$184.1 million), narrowing by 73% from 2023.







Adjusted loss from operations





1





.







Adjusted loss from operations was RMB60.8 million (US$8.3 million), narrowing by 98% from 2023.







Total other (expenses)/income, net.







Total other expenses were RMB56.2 million (US$7.7 million), compared with total other income of RMB331.2 million in 2023. The change was primarily attributable to losses of RMB38.6 million from the repurchase of convertible senior notes in 2024, compared with gains of RMB292.2 million in 2023.







Income tax benefit/(expense).



Income tax benefit was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), compared with income tax expense of RMB78.7 million in 2023.







Net loss.



Net loss was RMB1.36 billion (US$186.8 million), narrowing by 72% from 2023.







Adjusted net loss





1





.



Adjusted net loss was RMB39.0 million (US$5.3 million), narrowing by 99% from 2023.







Basic and diluted EPS and adjusted basic and diluted EPS





1





.







Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB3.23 (US$0.44) each, compared with RMB11.67 each in 2023. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.05 (US$0.01) each, compared with RMB8.29 each in 2023.







Net cash provided by operating activities.







Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB6.01 billion (US$824.0 million), compared with net cash provided by operating activities of RMB266.6 million for 2023.







Cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments of RMB16.54 billion (US$2.27 billion).







Share Repurchase Program







On November 14, 2024, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$200 million of its publicly traded securities over a 24-month period. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 0.84 million ADSs under this authorized program for a total cost of US$16.4 million.







Repurchase of Convertible Senior Notes







In November 2024, the Company completed the repurchase right offer for its 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "December 2026 Notes"). An aggregate principal amount of US$419.1 million (RMB3.01 billion) of the December 2026 Notes was validly surrendered and repurchased with an aggregate cash consideration of US$419.1 million (RMB3.01 billion). After completion of this transaction, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the April 2026 Notes, the 2027 Notes and the December 2026 Notes was US$13.4 million (RMB96.4 million).









1







Adjusted profit/(loss) from operations, adjusted net profit/(loss), and adjusted basic and diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”









Conference Call







The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on February 20, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on February 20, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:









Event Title:





Bilibili Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call









Registration Link:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI046d59fdf9624b6cb006d78f34c43ca0























All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.bilibili.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.







About Bilibili Inc.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.bilibili.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted profit/(loss) from operations, adjusted net profit/(loss), adjusted net profit/(loss) per share and per ADS, basic and diluted and adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to the Bilibili Inc.’s shareholders in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, income tax related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, gain/loss on fair value change in investments in publicly traded companies, gain/loss on repurchase of convertible senior notes, and termination expenses of certain game projects. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred to could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Bilibili’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; Bilibili’s strategies; Bilibili’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili’s ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili’s ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:











In China:









Bilibili Inc.





Juliet Yang





Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523





E-mail:



ir@bilibili.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com











In the United States:









Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com





















BILIBILI INC.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended

















December





31,













September









30,













December





31,













December









31,













December









31,

















2023













2024













2024













2023

















2024

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB

























































Net revenues:















































Value-added services (VAS)





2,857,079













2,821,269













3,083,071













9,910,080













10,999,137













Advertising





1,929,164













2,094,427













2,388,673













6,412,040













8,189,175













Mobile games





1,006,858













1,822,609













1,797,537













4,021,137













5,610,323













IP derivatives and others





555,995













567,315













464,880













2,184,730













2,032,890















Total net revenues









6,349,096

















7,305,620

















7,734,161

















22,527,987

















26,831,525

















Cost of revenues









(4,689,114









)













(4,758,434









)













(4,945,945









)













(17,086,122









)













(18,057,562









)













Gross profit









1,659,982

















2,547,186

















2,788,216

















5,441,865

















8,773,963





























































Operating expenses:















































Sales and marketing expenses





(1,125,464





)









(1,202,407





)









(1,236,593





)









(3,916,150





)









(4,401,655





)









General and administrative expenses





(511,906





)









(505,386





)









(505,861





)









(2,122,432





)









(2,031,063





)









Research and development expenses





(1,327,282





)









(906,072





)









(919,321





)









(4,467,470





)









(3,685,214





)











Total operating expenses









(2,964,652









)













(2,613,865









)













(2,661,775









)













(10,506,052









)













(10,117,932









)













(Loss)/profit from operations









(1,304,670









)













(66,679









)













126,441

















(5,064,187









)













(1,343,969









)

























































Other income/(expenses):















































Investment loss, net (including impairments)





(199,004





)









(70,957





)









(283,191





)









(435,644





)









(470,081





)









Interest income





126,450













91,279













110,150













542,472













434,980













Interest expense





(29,181





)









(17,824





)









(19,986





)









(164,927





)









(89,193





)









Exchange gains/(losses)





4,848













(5,909





)









10,529













(35,575





)









(68,715





)









Debt extinguishment (loss)/gain





-













-













(17,649





)









292,213













(38,629





)









Others, net





110,007













(18,134





)









139,107













132,640













175,412















Total other income/(expenses), net









13,120

















(21,545









)













(61,040









)













331,179

















(56,226









)













(Loss)/profit before income tax









(1,291,550









)













(88,224









)













65,401

















(4,733,008









)













(1,400,195









)











Income tax (expense)/benefit





(5,140





)









8,419













23,533













(78,705





)









36,544















Net (loss)/profit









(1,296,690









)













(79,805









)













88,934

















(4,811,713









)













(1,363,651









)











Net loss/(profit) attributable to noncontrolling interests





206













290













1,026













(10,608





)









16,851















Net (loss)/profit attributable to the Bilibili Inc.’s shareholders









(1,296,484









)













(79,515









)













89,960

















(4,822,321









)













(1,346,800









)











Net (loss)/profit per share, basic





(3.13





)









(0.19





)









0.22













(11.67





)









(3.23





)









Net (loss)/profit per ADS, basic





(3.13





)









(0.19





)









0.22













(11.67





)









(3.23





)









Net (loss)/profit per share, diluted





(3.13





)









(0.19





)









0.21













(11.67





)









(3.23





)









Net (loss)/profit per ADS, diluted





(3.13





)









(0.19





)









0.21













(11.67





)









(3.23





)









Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic





414,793,013













417,849,446













417,829,038













413,210,271













416,470,256













Weighted average number of ADS, basic





414,793,013













417,849,446













417,829,038













413,210,271













416,470,256













Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted





414,793,013













417,849,446













424,208,294













413,210,271













416,470,256













Weighted average number of ADS, diluted





414,793,013













417,849,446













424,208,294













413,210,271













416,470,256

















































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.























BILIBILI INC.









Notes to Unaudited Condensed Financial Information









(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























For the Three Months Ended





















For the Year Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB





































































































Share-based compensation expenses included in



:













































Cost of revenues





15,014









26,781









25,350









63,724









84,178









Sales and marketing expenses





13,960









16,015









18,524









56,649









60,460









General and administrative expenses





150,226









133,825









137,513









596,950









568,194









Research and development expenses





87,859









120,490









113,649









415,321









403,380











Total









267,059













297,111













295,036













1,132,644













1,116,212

























BILIBILI INC.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

















December









31,













December





31,

















2023













2024

















RMB













RMB

































Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





7,191,821









10,249,382













Time deposits





5,194,891









3,588,475













Restricted cash





50,000









50,000













Accounts receivable, net





1,573,900









1,226,875













Prepayments and other current assets





2,063,362









1,934,788













Short-term investments





2,653,065









2,706,535















Total current assets









18,727,039













19,756,055















Non-current assets:





















Property and equipment, net





714,734









589,227













Production cost, net





2,066,066









1,851,207













Intangible assets, net





3,627,533









3,201,012













Goodwill





2,725,130









2,725,130













Long-term investments, net





4,366,632









3,911,592













Other long-term assets





931,933









664,277















Total non-current assets









14,432,028













12,942,445

















Total assets









33,159,067













32,698,500

















Liabilities























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





4,333,730









4,801,416













Salary and welfare payables





1,219,355









1,599,482













Taxes payable





345,250









428,932













Short-term loan and current portion of long-term debt





7,455,753









1,571,836













Deferred revenue





2,954,088









3,802,307













Accrued liabilities and other payables





1,795,519









2,558,830















Total current liabilities









18,103,695













14,762,803















Non-current liabilities:





















Long-term debt





646









3,264,153













Other long-term liabilities





650,459









567,631















Total non-current liabilities









651,105













3,831,784

















Total liabilities









18,754,800













18,594,587



































Total Bilibili Inc.’s shareholders’ equity





14,391,900









14,108,397













Noncontrolling interests





12,367









(4,484





)











Total shareholders’ equity









14,404,267













14,103,913





































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









33,159,067













32,698,500





























BILIBILI INC.









Unaudited Selected Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows Data









(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















December





31,













September





30,













December





31,













December









31,













December









31,

















2023













2024













2024













2023













2024

















RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB













RMB

























































Net cash provided by operating activities









640,396













2,225,629













1,400,988













266,622













6,014,854

























BILIBILI INC.









Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

































For the Three Months Ended

















For the Year Ended

























December









31,

















September









30,

















December









31,

















December









31,

















December









31,

























2023

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2024

























RMB

















RMB

















RMB

















RMB

















RMB





























































(Loss)/Profit from operations

























(1,304,670









)

























(66,679









)

























126,441

































(5,064,187









)

























(1,343,969









)











Add:

























































































Share-based compensation expenses













267,059

















297,111

















295,036

















1,132,644

















1,116,212













Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions













47,734

















41,776

















41,581

















191,770

















166,909













Termination expenses of certain game projects













354,811

















-

















-

















354,811

















-















Adjusted (loss)/profit from operations

























(635,066









)

























272,208

































463,058

































(3,384,962









)

























(60,848









)





































































































Net (loss)/profit

























(1,296,690









)

























(79,805









)

























88,934

































(4,811,713









)

























(1,363,651









)











Add:

























































































Share-based compensation expenses













267,059

















297,111

















295,036

















1,132,644

















1,116,212













Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions













47,734

















41,776

















41,581

















191,770

















166,909













Income tax related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions













(5,563





)













(5,406





)













(5,358





)













(22,376





)













(21,578





)









Loss/(Gain) on fair value change in investments in publicly traded companies













76,839

















(17,778





)













14,177

















32,964

















24,524













Loss/(Gain) on repurchase of convertible senior notes













-

















-

















17,649

















(292,213





)













38,629













Termination expenses of certain game projects













354,811

















-

















-

















354,811

















-















Adjusted net (loss)/profit

























(555,810









)

























235,898

































452,019

































(3,414,113









)

























(38,955









)











Net loss/(profit) attributable to noncontrolling interests













206

















290



























1,026























(10,608





)























16,851





















Adjusted net (loss)/profit attributable to the Bilibili Inc.’s shareholders

























(555,604









)

























236,188

































453,045

































(3,424,721









)

























(22,104









)











Adjusted net (loss)/profit per share, basic













(1.34





)













0.57

















1.08

















(8.29





)













(0.05





)









Adjusted net (loss)/profit per ADS, basic













(1.34





)













0.57

















1.08

















(8.29





)













(0.05





)









Adjusted net (loss)/profit per share, diluted













(1.34





)













0.57

















1.07

















(8.29





)













(0.05





)









Adjusted net (loss)/profit per ADS, diluted













(1.34





)













0.57

















1.07

















(8.29





)













(0.05





)









Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic













414,793,013

















417,849,446

















417,829,038

















413,210,271

















416,470,256













Weighted average number of ADS, basic













414,793,013

















417,849,446

















417,829,038

















413,210,271

















416,470,256













Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted













414,793,013

















417,849,446

















424,208,294

















413,210,271

















416,470,256













Weighted average number of ADS, diluted













414,793,013

















417,849,446

















424,208,294

















413,210,271

















416,470,256











