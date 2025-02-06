Bilibili Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 20, 2025

Bilibili Inc. will announce Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results on February 20, 2025, with a conference call following.

Bilibili Inc. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on February 20, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Anearnings conference callis scheduled for 7:00 AM ET the same day, where management will discuss the results; registration is required for participation. Bilibili is a leading video community in China, focusing on enriching the lives of young generations through diverse video content and community engagement features, such as its unique "bullet chatting" function. Interested parties can access the conference call and additional information through the company's investor relations website.

Bilibili is positioned as a leading video community for young generations in China, highlighting its strong brand and market relevance.

Theearnings conference callscheduled for February 20, 2025, provides an opportunity for transparency and engagement with investors, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

The company emphasizes its commitment to promoting Chinese culture globally, indicating a growth strategy that extends beyond domestic markets.

The announcement of impending unaudited financial results may raise concerns among investors regarding the accuracy and reliability of the company’s financial reporting.

The scheduling of theearnings conference callfor a time that could be inconvenient for U.S. investors may limit participation and engagement with key stakeholders.

When will Bilibili report its financial results for Q4 2024?

Bilibili will report its financial results on February 20, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on February 20, 2025.

How can I join the Bilibiliearnings conference call

Participants must register online via the provided link to receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN.

Will there be a live webcast of theearnings call

Yes, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Bilibili's investor relations website.

Where can I find more information about Bilibili?

For more information, visit Bilibili's investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on February 20, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on February 20, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:









Bilibili Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call









https://register.vevent.com/register/BI046d59fdf9624b6cb006d78f34c43ca0



























All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.bilibili.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





http://ir.bilibili.com



.







Bilibili Inc.





Juliet Yang





Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523





ir@bilibili.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





bilibili@tpg-ir.com











Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





bilibili@tpg-ir.com





