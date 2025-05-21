Bilibili Inc. Proposes $500 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Due 2030

Bilibili plans a $500 million convertible senior notes offering to enhance its content ecosystem and fund share repurchases.

Quiver AI Summary

Bilibili Inc., a leading video community in China, announced plans for a proposed offering of $500 million in convertible senior notes due in 2030. The offering is designed for qualified institutional buyers and includes an option for an additional $75 million in notes. The proceeds will be utilized to enhance Bilibili's content ecosystem, support user growth, and improve monetization efficiency, among other corporate purposes. Alongside the notes offering, Bilibili plans a Concurrent Delta Offering, where shares will be borrowed and sold to facilitate hedging by investors. This strategic move is aimed at offsetting potential dilution from the conversion of the notes. The company also intends to repurchase up to $100 million of its own shares as part of its existing share repurchase program. The press release highlights that the offerings are contingent on market conditions and regulatory exemptions, with Bilibili emphasizing its commitment to its long-term growth strategy.

Potential Positives

Bilibili is proposing a substantial US$500 million convertible senior notes offering, indicating confidence in its ability to secure financing for growth initiatives.

The company plans to use proceeds from the notes offering to enhance its content ecosystem, which is crucial for user growth and the creation of intellectual property assets.

The offering is expected to improve Bilibili's overall monetization efficiency and fund share repurchases, reflecting a strategic focus on shareholder value.

The Concurrent Repurchase is set to mitigate potential dilution for shareholders, demonstrating Bilibili's commitment to protecting investor interests while pursuing growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The proposed offering of convertible senior notes may indicate the company is facing cash flow challenges, necessitating debt financing for growth and operations.

The eventual dilution of shares upon conversion of the notes could negatively affect existing shareholders' equity, raising concerns about the company's commitment to shareholder value.

The concurrent borrowing of shares for hedging purposes might reflect a lack of investor confidence and could lead to increased volatility in the stock price.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Bilibili's US$500 million Notes Offering?

The proceeds will enhance Bilibili's content ecosystem, user growth, and improve monetization efficiency.

Who can participate in the Notes Offering?

The offering is limited to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

What are the terms for converting the Notes?

Holders may convert their Notes into Class Z ordinary shares anytime before the maturity date.

When will the Notes mature?

The Notes are set to mature on June 1, 2030, unless converted or redeemed earlier.

What is the Concurrent Delta Offering?

It involves borrowing Class Z ordinary shares to facilitate hedging for investors in the Notes Offering.

$BILI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BILI stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHANGHAI, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced the proposed offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”), subject to market conditions and other factors, only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company intends to grant the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering an option to purchase up to an additional US$75 million principal amount of the Notes, exercisable for settlement within a 30-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued.





The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to enhance its content ecosystem to facilitate user growth, facilitate IP asset creation, and unleash its inherent potential. The Company also plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to improve its overall monetization efficiency, fund the Concurrent Repurchase (as defined below), fund future repurchases (from time to time) under its share repurchase program, and for other general corporate purposes.





When issued, the Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes will mature on June 1, 2030, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Holders may convert their Notes at their option at any time prior to the close of business on the seventh scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will cause to be delivered the Company’s Class Z ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share. Holders may elect to receive the Company's American depositary shares ("ADS"), each representing one Class Z ordinary share, in lieu of Class Z ordinary shares deliverable upon conversion, subject to certain procedures and conditions set forth in the terms of the notes. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes.





The Company may redeem for cash all or any part of the Notes on or after June 6, 2028 if the last reported sale price of the Class Z ordinary shares has been at least 130% of the conversion price for the Notes then in effect for at least 20 trading days, whether or not consecutive, during any 30 consecutive trading day period preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption (the “Optional Redemption”). In addition, the Company may redeem for cash all but not part of the Notes at any time if less than 10% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes originally issued remains outstanding at such time (the “Cleanup Redemption”). The Company may also redeem the Notes upon the occurrence of certain tax-related events (the “Tax Redemption”). Holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase for cash all or part of their Notes in cash on June 1, 2028, or in the event of certain fundamental changes. In connection with certain corporate events or if the Company issues a notice of Optional Redemption, Cleanup Redemption or Tax Redemption, it will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert their Notes in connection with such corporate event or such Optional Redemption, Cleanup Redemption or Tax Redemption.





Concurrently with the Notes Offering, a certain number of the Company’s Class Z ordinary shares are proposed to be borrowed from third parties and offered in a separate underwritten offering by Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (the “Underwriters”), each acting severally on behalf of itself and/or its respective affiliates (the “Concurrent Delta Offering”). The Underwriters will use the resulting short position to facilitate hedging transactions by certain investors subscribing for the Notes, who employ a convertible arbitrage strategy (the “Convertible Arbitrage Investors”). The Company has been advised that each Underwriter is concurrently entering into privately negotiated derivative transactions relating to the Class Z ordinary shares, enabling Convertible Arbitrage Investors to establish their initial short positions in the Class Z ordinary shares to hedge market risk in the Notes. The number of Class Z ordinary shares subject to the Concurrent Delta Offering will be determined at the time of pricing of the Concurrent Delta Offering, and is expected to generally correspond to such initial short positions of the Convertible Arbitrage Investors. No new Class Z ordinary shares will be issued in the Concurrent Delta Offering. Any securities sold in the Concurrent Delta Offering will be offered and sold through a concurrent SEC-registered offering pursuant to a separate prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Concurrent Delta Offering. The Notes Offering and the Concurrent Delta Offering are contingent upon each other.





The Company also intends to purchase a number of its Class Z ordinary shares offered in the Concurrent Delta Offering for an amount expected to be up to US$100 million at the offering price (the “Concurrent Repurchase”) pursuant to its existing share repurchase program.





The Company will use part of the proceeds from the Notes Offering for the Concurrent Repurchase. The Concurrent Repurchase enables investors to establish some of their initial short positions in the Class Z ordinary shares to hedge market risk in the Notes and reflects the Company’s confidence in its long-term strategy and growth. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. It is generally expected that the Concurrent Repurchase will help offset some of the potential dilution for the Company’s shareholders upon conversion of the Notes.







Other Matters







The Notes, the Class Z ordinary shares deliverable upon conversion of the Notes or the ADSs deliverable in lieu thereof, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws. They may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons, except in reliance on the exemption from registration under the Securities Act.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of these securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.





This press release contains information about the pending Notes Offering, and there can be no assurance that the Notes Offering will be completed.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the terms of the Notes, whether the Company will complete the Notes Offering, a description of various hedging activities, and statements about Bilibili’s beliefs and expectations, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; Bilibili’s strategies; Bilibili’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili’s ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili’s ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Bilibili Inc.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.bilibili.com



.







