Bilibili Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Bilibili Inc. filed its annual report for fiscal year 2024 with the SEC, available online and in hard copy upon request.

Potential Positives

Bilibili filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and commitment to transparency for investors.

The annual report contains audited consolidated financial statements, which provide stakeholders with important insights into the company’s financial health.

Providing free hard copies of the annual report to shareholders and ADS holders upon request reinforces the company's commitment to shareholder engagement and accessibility.

Bilibili emphasizes its role as a leading video community for young generations, highlighting its cultural significance and innovative features such as “bullet chatting” that enhance user experience.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Bilibili Inc.'s latest annual report filing date?

Bilibili Inc. filed its annual report on Form 20-F on March 25, 2025.

How can I access Bilibili's annual report?

The annual report is available on Bilibili's investor relations website and the SEC’s website.

Where can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy from Bilibili's Investor Relations Department in Shanghai.

What type of content does Bilibili offer?

Bilibili provides a wide array of video-based content aimed at young generations in China.

How does Bilibili engage its community?

Bilibili builds its community through user engagement, high-quality content, and emotional connections.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (the “Company” or “Bilibili”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2025. The annual report in electronic format is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.bilibili.com



as well as on the SEC’s website.





For those who prefer hard copies, the Company will provide the annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department, Bilibili Inc., Building 3, Guozheng Center, No. 485 Zhengli Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, 200433, People’s Republic of China.







About Bilibili Inc.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.bilibili.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:











In China:









Bilibili Inc.





Juliet Yang





Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523





E-mail:



ir@bilibili.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com











In the United States:









Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com





