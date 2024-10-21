Bilibili Inc. Announces Tender Offer for Notes

Bilibili, Inc. Class Z (HK:9626) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. has announced a tender offer for its 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, allowing noteholders the opportunity to sell and obligating the company to purchase these notes. This filing was made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, showcasing Bilibili’s ongoing financial strategies in the market.

