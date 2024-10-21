News & Insights

Stocks

Bilibili Inc. Announces Tender Offer for Notes

October 21, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bilibili, Inc. Class Z (HK:9626) has released an update.

Bilibili Inc. has announced a tender offer for its 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, allowing noteholders the opportunity to sell and obligating the company to purchase these notes. This filing was made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, showcasing Bilibili’s ongoing financial strategies in the market.

For further insights into HK:9626 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.