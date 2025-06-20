Bilibili Inc. Announces Adoption of Proposed Resolutions at Annual General Meeting in Shanghai

Bilibili's annual meeting approved resolutions, re-elected directors, and granted share issuance and repurchase mandates.

Quiver AI Summary

Bilibili Inc. announced that all proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting held on June 20, 2025, in Shanghai were adopted, including the re-election of directors Ms. Ni Li, Mr. Yi Xu, and Mr. Feng Li. The shareholders also approved mandates allowing the directors to issue additional Class Z ordinary shares and to repurchase the company's own shares. Bilibili continues to position itself as a leading video community for China's youth, fostering a platform that encourages diverse interests and high-quality content while promoting Chinese culture globally.

Potential Positives

All proposed resolutions at the annual general meeting were successfully adopted, demonstrating strong shareholder support and governance.

Re-election of key directors positions the company for continued leadership and stability in strategic decision-making.

Granting of a general mandate to issue and repurchase shares enhances the company's financial flexibility and options for executing strategic initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The re-election of Ms. Ni Li, Mr. Yi Xu, and Mr. Feng Li as directors may indicate a lack of new leadership or diversity in decision-making, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's strategic direction.

The approval of a general mandate to issue and allot additional shares could dilute existing shareholders' ownership, potentially leading to a negative impact on the stock price.

The lack of detailed information on the corporate actions contemplated under the Proposed Resolutions may create uncertainty among shareholders regarding the future operations and financial health of the company.

FAQ

What were the resolutions adopted at Bilibili's annual general meeting?

All proposed resolutions were adopted, including the re-election of directors and share issuance mandates.

Who were re-elected as directors of Bilibili?

Ms. Ni Li, Mr. Yi Xu, and Mr. Feng Li were re-elected as directors.

What is Bilibili's mission?

Bilibili aims to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China through diverse video content.

What unique feature does Bilibili offer for viewer engagement?

Bilibili pioneered the "bullet chatting" feature, enhancing the viewing experience with live audience comments.

Where can I find more information about Bilibili?

For more details, visit Bilibili's investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BILI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BILI stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BILI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BILI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BILI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BILI forecast page.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions (the “Proposed Resolutions”) set out in the notice of the annual general meeting dated April 11, 2025 (the “AGM Notice”) has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai, China today.





After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Ms. Ni Li, Mr. Yi Xu and Mr. Feng Li are re-elected as directors of the Company; and (ii) the directors are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class Z ordinary shares or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company’s own shares on the respective terms and in the respective periods as set out in the AGM Notice.







About Bilibili Inc.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.bilibili.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:











In China:













Bilibili Inc.





Juliet Yang





Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523





E-mail:



ir@bilibili.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com











In the United States:









Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.