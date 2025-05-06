Bilibili Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 20, 2025

Bilibili Inc. will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Bilibili Inc. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 20, 2025, prior to the opening of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the company's management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same day, with details for registration provided in the press release. The call will also be available via a live webcast on Bilibili's investor relations website. Bilibili is recognized as a leading video community in China, focusing on engaging young audiences through diverse video content and innovative features such as bullet chatting. The company aims to strengthen emotional connections within its community while promoting Chinese culture globally. Further contact information for investors and media inquiries is also included.

When will Bilibili report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Bilibili will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 20, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2025.

How can I register for the Bilibili conference call?

You can register for the conference call using the registration link provided: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI04e567ee2b7348e0beae7ceee48ae878.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

A live webcast and a replay of the conference call will be available on Bilibili's investor relations website: http://ir.bilibili.com.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Juliet Yang at Bilibili Inc. via email at ir@bilibili.com or +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 20, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:









Event Title:









Bilibili Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call













Registration Link:











https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI04e567ee2b7348e0beae7ceee48ae878























All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.bilibili.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.







About Bilibili Inc.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.bilibili.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:











In China:









Bilibili Inc.





Juliet Yang





Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523





E-mail:



ir@bilibili.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com











In the United States:









Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



bilibili@tpg-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.