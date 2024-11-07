Bilibili call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Bilibili (BILI) with 15,228 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 91.95%. Nov-24 25 calls and Nov-24 25.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.28. Earnings are expected on November 14th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BILI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.