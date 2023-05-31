Bilibili (BILI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Bilibili BILI is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Jun 1.



For the fiscal year 2023, the company expects net revenues between RMB24 billion and RMB26 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first quarter revenues is pegged at $748.1 million, indicating a 6.04% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for first-quarter loss has been unchanged at 44 cents in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year gain of 33.33%.

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing two quarters, while beating twice, the average negative surprise being 0.33%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Bilibili’s first-quarter top line is expected to have benefited from its enhanced monetization efforts, led by increased number of paying users for the company’s premium membership program, live broadcasting services and other value-added services.



In the fourth quarter of 2022, average monthly paying users reached 28.1 million, up 15% year over year.



Additionally, strong popularity of mobile games and expanding content portfolio are expected to have driven active user growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fourth quarter, average monthly active users reached 326 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Enhancements in its story mode and live broadcasting are expected to have increased its user-base growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing number of advertisers, driven by integration of commercial channels within its existing content ecosystem, is expected to have boosted advertising revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing G&A and R&D expenses for the company’s mobile games are expected to have kept margins under pressure in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Suggests

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Bilibili has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Zscaler ZS has an Earnings ESP of +4.47% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Zscaler is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2023 results on Jun 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZS’s earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 147.06% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Jabil JBL has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Jabil is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL’s earnings is pegged at $1.88 per share, suggesting an increase of 9.3% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



The Cooper Companies COO has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Cooper is scheduled to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COO’s earnings is pegged at $3 per share, suggesting a decline of 7.41% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

