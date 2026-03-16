Is Bilibili (BILI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bilibili (BILI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bilibili is one of 258 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BILI has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 7.5% on average. This means that Bilibili is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Callaway Golf (CALY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.7%.

For Callaway Golf, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 239.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bilibili is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, so BILI is performing better in this area.

Callaway Golf, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -7.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bilibili and Callaway Golf as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.