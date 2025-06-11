Is Bilibili (BILI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bilibili (BILI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Bilibili is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI's full-year earnings has moved 79% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BILI has moved about 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Bilibili is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 236%.

For CuriosityStream Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 77.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bilibili belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.7% so far this year, meaning that BILI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CuriosityStream Inc. falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #150. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bilibili and CuriosityStream Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

