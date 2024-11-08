Is Bilibili (BILI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bilibili (BILI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Bilibili is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 619 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BILI has gained about 98.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 32%. As we can see, Bilibili is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.6%.

Over the past three months, Grid Dynamics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 130%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bilibili belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.7% so far this year, so BILI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Grid Dynamics belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved +13.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bilibili and Grid Dynamics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

