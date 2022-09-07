Bilibili (BILI) Q2 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

On this side of the hemisphere, Chinese video sharing website Bilibili (BILI) is anything but a household name. But the company’s entertainment social platform, which lets users post messages about brief videos in real time, continues to explode. But the stock hasn’t been as popular. Is now the time to buy?

The company is set to report second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. BILI hasn’t escaped the wrath of the market’s displeasure for high growth tech stocks that show a lot of promise but aren’t yet profitable. And it also hasn’t helped that the company only does business in China. Down 49% year to date, BILI stock has been punished, including respective declines of 22% and 72% in six months and twelve months.

The performance of the stock does not reflect the operating improvements the company has made, including a 30% jump in revenue in the first quarter. Backed by three strong supporters in Alibaba (BABA), Sony and Tencent, Bilibili also continues to improve on its commercialization initiatives evidenced by the rise in monthly paying users, which topped 27 million in the quarter, with a paying user ratio of 9.3%. On the downside, profitability remains seemingly distant as the net loss reached 152%. On Thursday, the company can reverse the slide if it can outline its path towards profitability.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street expects Bilibili to post a loss of 64 cents per share on revenue of $711.61 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 35 cents per share on revenue of $665.82 million. For the full year, ending in January, the loss is expected to be $2.43 per share, compared to a loss of $2.18 a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 12.4% year over year to $3.30 billion.

With an estimated 80% user base being younger than 35 years old, Bilibili has emerged as China’s go-to video platform for the young generation. Bilibili’s rate of growth, combined with its diversified consumer services, including access to a variety of mobile games, the company’s paid members are also growing. As such, there is a massive runway for growth which hasn't begun to be realized. The question remains whether that growth can translate to profits.

In that vein, struggles with profitability aside, it’s notable that the consensus EPS estimate for the just-ended quarter has been trending higher, revised 2.74% higher over the last 30 days, suggesting that analysts are somewhat more optimistic about the company’s earnings trend. But that implied confidence must translate to actual results, which it failed to meet when it missed on both the top and bottom line in the first quarter. Although Q1 revenue rose 30% year over year to $755.31 million, it was more than $3 million shy of expectations.

Likewise, the Q1 adjusted loss of 87 cents was 13 cents worse than expected. The company was hurt by rising costs, including increasing payments made to content creators. Not only did that content revenue allocation rise 53%, Bilibili’s Q1 R&D expenses surged 74%, all of which resulted in a 43% increase in overall operating expenses. This means its operating costs are rising faster than revenue, which often pressures gross profit, which fell 14% during the quarter. But it wasn’t all bad news.

During the quarter, total monthly active users rose 31% to 294 million, while its mobile active users rose 33% to 276 million. Advertising revenue, which is how it monetizes those users, was also solid. Assuming it can show improved user monetization on Thursday to outline its path towards profitability, investors will be re-energized by the stock’s potential.

