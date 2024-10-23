Is Bilibili (BILI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bilibili (BILI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bilibili is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BILI has gained about 68.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 28% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Bilibili is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ServiceNow (NOW). The stock has returned 29.9% year-to-date.

In ServiceNow's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bilibili belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.6% so far this year, so BILI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, ServiceNow belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved +10.5% year to date.

Bilibili and ServiceNow could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

