Bilibili (BILI) Moves 11.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Bilibili BILI shares soared 11% in the last trading session to close at $12.75. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Bilibili is benefiting from an expanding user base. At the end of fourth-quarter 2023, average daily active users (DAUs) were 100.1 million, up 8% year over year.

This Chinese video sharing website is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +54.1%. Revenues are expected to be $778.75 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bilibili, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BILI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bilibili is part of the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Zscaler ZS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $177.46. ZS has returned -9.6% in the past month.

For Zscaler , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.3% over the past month to $0.65. This represents a change of +35.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Zscaler currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI)

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)

